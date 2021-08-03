Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Castles, Chapels, and Camelot: The Story Behind The Green Knight's Incredible Look

By Robert Daniels
Rottentomatoes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Knight isn’t production designer Jade Healy’s first quest with director David Lowery. Among her impressive string of credits, which include A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Marriage Story, and I, Tonya, you’ll see Lowery collaborations like the live-action Pete’s Dragon and the existential meditation A Ghost Story. Their latest project together, which has been dubbed by many a “visual masterpiece,” is an adaptation of the legendary 14th-century 2,500-line poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, and it is a vast reframing of the gallant Arthurian myth for a modern audience.

editorial.rottentomatoes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Castles#Chapels#The Green Knight#Mathematics#Camelot#The Green Chapel#French#Romanesque
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Moviesdailynewsen.com

Review: "The Green Knight" Always Triumphs

You've probably seen Lowery's previous naturalistic supernatural gems ( Ghost Story and Pete's Dragon), etc. This is not Excalibur or King Arthur Legend of the Sword. It runs for 125 minutes and, from what I understand, is a deliberately longer cut than the one that was to be shown at 2020 SXSW. The final product is more of a tone poem than a movie, allowing you to relax in a world that's worth seeing. Although the movie is not filled with action or conventional spectacle, it's still packed full of great acting and stunning visuals. It also has a truly epic feel for its A24 budget.
MoviesState College

The Green Knight

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, THE GREEN KNIGHT tells the story of Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table. (2h 5min)
MoviesDeadline

‘The Green Knight’ Review: Dev Patel Excels In David Lowery’s Wildly Entertaining & Insightful Journey Back To Camelot

The Oscar-winning Lord of the Rings trilogy and the Emmy-winning Game of Thrones have set the table for a summer sleeper in writer-director David Lowery’s extravagantly entertaining and surprisingly pertinent The Green Knight, which rides into theatres Friday and is something exhibitors and audiences should greet with open arms. I am not sure why its release was abruptly delayed in England, but I assure you it has nothing to do with the quality of this rich tale set in the 14th century and a Camelot we haven’t quite seen before.
Moviesfilmmakermagazine.com

“Where in Europe Can We Find Some Castles?” David Lowery on The Green Knight

A 14th-century epic poem by an anonymous author serves as the basis for one of the most visually and aurally thrilling movies of 2021 in writer-director David Lowery’s The Green Knight, an adaptation of the Arthurian legend Sir Gawain and the Green Knight that’s made for adults but casts a spell on the audience every bit as magical as that of classic family films like E.T. and The Wizard of Oz. Dev Patel stars as Gawain, King Arthur’s brash nephew who accepts a challenge from the title character that sends him on a mythic quest which will most likely end with the loss of his head; throughout that quest Gawain encounters strangers, friends, and foes both human and supernatural, interactions that Lowery dramatizes with lyrical beauty and kinetic vigor. The film is simple and direct in its approach and narrative thrust, yet rich in thematic implications and enormously powerful in its emotional effects; Lowery’s episodic structure sneaks up on you, with every character, landscape, and gesture steadily accumulating to yield a profound meditation on the nature of sacrifice, heroism, and identity that is also a classically satisfying adventure yarn. From its opening scene, The Green Knight transports the viewer the way that the best passages in Steven Spielberg or Terrence Malick’s work does, and Lowery shares with those directors a complete command of both the frame and his soundtrack—the layered sound design, as well as the intricate marriage of spectacle and intimacy, make this a film that demands to be seen on the big screen. I spoke with the writer-director via Zoom a couple of weeks before the picture’s July 30 release.
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Weekly

Green Knight: Headless Horseman

I’ve previously aired my issues with British color-blind casting, but it’s doing one good thing: It’s turning Dev Patel into an unstoppable force. The tall, handsome Londoner starred in The Personal History of David Copperfield last year, and this week he headlines another film adaptation of a classic work of English literature in The Green Knight. I’d be pushing him to be the first nonwhite James Bond, but apparently he isn’t interested. (Too bad — his performance as a contract killer in The Wedding Guest suggests he’d be a good Bond.) His hard-bitten bravado with insecurity lurking within provides a center to this ineffably strange and mystical movie.
MoviesVanity Fair

The Green Knight Is This Summer’s Best Medieval Meditation on Death

Writer-director David Lowery has crafted another transfixing rumination on matters of mortality. With constant talk of disease and the fragility of the human body surrounding us for the last many months, it’s quite understandable that we should become preoccupied with death. Fears of mortality both immediate—what was the source of that cough?—and more wide-ranging—what happens after we die?—have lately taken nagging root in my mind, distracting me as I go about the regular things of life. Like, say, watching a movie.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Dev Patel in David Lowery’s ‘The Green Knight’: Film Review

An otherworldly Arthurian legend that owes as much to The Seventh Seal as to Excalibur, David Lowery’s The Green Knight is a dreamy mood piece that retells the classic hero’s journey as a hypnotic tale steeped in dark magic and supernatural horror. Just as the writer-director’s A Ghost Story reshaped the afterlife into an intensely emotional echo chamber of lingering love and loss, his new film slows down the action of a typical Camelot tale to deliver something richer, more thoughtful, yet laced with chivalric exploits and bizarre encounters. Led by Dev Patel at his most magnetic, this is a fantastical adventure in a genre all of its own.
Books & LiteratureVulture

The Green Knight Is a Ravishing, Unsettling Fantasy

Sir Gawain is a member of the Round Table, but when The Green Knight begins, he’s just a kid reluctant to commit himself to anything more than carousing. “I’ve got time!” he insists when asked if he’s managed to become a knight. “I’m not ready yet.” Gawain is played by Dev Patel, and the first time the camera pulls back through the window of what turns out to be a house of ill repute, it finds him sprawled in unbothered slumber in a bed belonging to his favored companion, Essel (Alicia Vikander), looking more like a shipping heir on perpetual vacation than a medieval icon of chivalry. It’s good to be Gawain, who’s beautiful and carefree and nephew to the king (Sean Harris), and who’s invited to sit by the great man’s side during the Yuletide feast. It’s good to be Gawain until we see his uncertainty, the quivers of fear that he’s not putting off greatness so much as he is incapable of achieving it. Asked to share a story about himself, Gawain confesses that he doesn’t have one to tell. “Yet,” murmurs the queen (Kate Dickie). As if on cue, an imposing rider (Ralph Ineson) with a booming voice and a face that looks hewn out of wood appears at the entrance to the hall, wanting to play a bloody game of his own devising.
Moviesbaldwin-bulletin.com

Movie Review: The Green Knight is a great knight’s tale

As I was walking out of the movie theater, I heard several people say to their companions how much they enjoyed this movie but that they didn’t have a clue what it meant. To be honest, I too liked many aspects of this movie but was left wondering what exactly I was missing. So, after some internet sleuthing I have come to see the genius that David Lowery put into this film.
MoviesVice

The Green Knight's director wants to talk about its ambiguous ending

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the ending of The Green Knight. The Green Knight is A-24’s much-hyped foray into the realm of Arthurian fantasy, a re-telling of the 14th-century poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, directed by David Lowery and starring Dev Patel as Sir Gawain. Adapted from...
Beauty & FashionComplex

Everything You Need to Know About A24’s ‘The Green Knight’

A24 seldom fails to invoke emotion in their viewers with any film they release and David Lowery’s The Green Knight seamlessly follows suit. In true minimalist horror fashion, we are gifted with a medieval fantasy with lots of room for ambiguity and lingering questions; which led me to watch it twice. From Dev Patel starring as Gawain, King Arthur’s nephew, to an unconventional Arthurian journey, to the immense amount of witchcraft, and even down to the color scheming, the film beautifully envelops elements of the 14th century poem it’s based on while creating its own narrative of a nearly hopeless protagonist; The Green Knight is constructed to make you feel its hero’s failure and shame all while taking you through the journey of his search for greatness.
Beauty & FashionDetroit News

Review: Hero's journey unfolds in epic fashion in 'The Green Knight'

Epic storytelling of the oldest school variety, "The Green Knight" is the enchanting, wildly ambitious story that brings to life "Sir Gawain and the Green Knight," the anonymously written 14th century poem. There are several layers to visionary director David Lowery's boffo telling of this tale, and depending on the...
MoviesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Indie Focus: Dev Patel’s mystic adventure in ‘The Green Knight’

Hello! I’m Mark Olsen. Welcome to another edition of your regular field guide to a world of Only Good Movies. We’ve talked quite a bit here recently about the relationship between movie theaters and moviegoers. This week the dynamic between movie theaters and movie makers came into the spotlight as Scarlett Johansson sued Disney, with the actress accusing the company of breach of contract by releasing “Black Widow” simultaneously in theaters and on the Disney+ streaming platform. Johansson’s suit alleges that she was deprived of additional revenue by the decision, and this could potentially be an early shot in an ongoing dispute between talent and studios over streaming platforms and how to determine compensation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy