Castles, Chapels, and Camelot: The Story Behind The Green Knight's Incredible Look

A 14th-century epic poem by an anonymous author serves as the basis for one of the most visually and aurally thrilling movies of 2021 in writer-director David Lowery’s The Green Knight, an adaptation of the Arthurian legend Sir Gawain and the Green Knight that’s made for adults but casts a spell on the audience every bit as magical as that of classic family films like E.T. and The Wizard of Oz. Dev Patel stars as Gawain, King Arthur’s brash nephew who accepts a challenge from the title character that sends him on a mythic quest which will most likely end with the loss of his head; throughout that quest Gawain encounters strangers, friends, and foes both human and supernatural, interactions that Lowery dramatizes with lyrical beauty and kinetic vigor. The film is simple and direct in its approach and narrative thrust, yet rich in thematic implications and enormously powerful in its emotional effects; Lowery’s episodic structure sneaks up on you, with every character, landscape, and gesture steadily accumulating to yield a profound meditation on the nature of sacrifice, heroism, and identity that is also a classically satisfying adventure yarn. From its opening scene, The Green Knight transports the viewer the way that the best passages in Steven Spielberg or Terrence Malick’s work does, and Lowery shares with those directors a complete command of both the frame and his soundtrack—the layered sound design, as well as the intricate marriage of spectacle and intimacy, make this a film that demands to be seen on the big screen. I spoke with the writer-director via Zoom a couple of weeks before the picture’s July 30 release.