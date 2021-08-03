Cleveland’s Saucy Brew Works launches second crowdfunding campaign for new Charlotte locale, food trucks and more

Saucy Brew Works is in grow mode, despite the pandemic. The brewery opened its doors in Cleveland’s craft brew hamlet of Ohio City in 2017. Four years later, in January of 2021, the company opened its fourth location in Detroit, complementing the original W. 29th Street locale, its new Orange Village Brewpub and Coffehouse (east of Cleveland) and its Columbus Brewpub and Coffehouse. I’m not including the Vibe Garden, which is also open right now. The brewery also announced plans to build a brewpub and event center next to Topgolf in Independence, Ohio (just south of the City of Cleveland), and that’s not it.