Yesterday (Aug. 18, 2021), the US Environmental Protection Agency announced that, effective six months from now, all agricultural-use tolerances for the insecticide chlorpyrifos will be revoked. This effectively prevents use of the chemistry, as any crops found with residues of chlorpyrifos will be considered “adulterated” under the Federal Food, Drug, & Cosmetics Act. In the months to come, EPA is expected to also cancel uses for chlorpyrifos under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.