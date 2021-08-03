Aviat Aircraft Husky A-1C Available Today on Microsoft Flight Simulator

When I first checked the reviews for the PC version of Microsoft Flight Simulator, released last year, I was shocked at the high scores it was getting from pretty much every single gaming outlet in the known universe. Sure, I knew the game was a technical marvel, and given how there are actual flight pilots in my family who can’t shut up about how “fun” these games are, I knew there was an audience for it. But I never thought I, someone who actually doesn’t like flying in commercial planes, would end up liking it as well (you can check more about my disdain of being stuck inside a plane for hours on end in my Airplane Mode review). Better yet, I would have never imagined I’d become addicted to it.