Aviat Aircraft Husky A-1C Available Today on Microsoft Flight Simulator
Today, the Microsoft Flight Simulator team is thrilled to announce the release of the Aviat Aircraft Husky A-1C add-on, available now. The A-1C is the latest, most advanced, and most powerful iteration of Aviat’s Husky line, a standout short takeoff and landing (STOL) backcountry and adventure aircraft that has proven to be a reliable performer in the most austere conditions throughout the globe since it was first introduced in 1987. The single-engine, tandem twin-seat A-1C is an impeccably capable machine, whether operating from a concrete runway, a sandbar with tundra tires, a lake with floats, or a glacier with skis.gizorama.com
