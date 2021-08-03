Advocate and model Emme talks about body positivity

Katie Sturino exudes confidence. It’s in the set of her shoulders, the tone of her voice, the way she wears her clothing – like she’s about to step onto a runway somewhere. Maybe that’s why her family members didn’t balk when she told them that she was leaving a lucrative public relations job to launch a women’s beauty line. She’d grown tired of trying, and failing, to find products addressing everyday issues that affect millions of women. Like thighs that rub together and chafe under summer sundresses. Or sweat that collects around bra bands. Eventually she decided that she might as well start making the products herself, since it didn’t seem like many major beauty companies were interested in getting into the “boob sweat” game. And so, in the spring of 2017, Megababe was born.