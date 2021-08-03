Oregon OSHA adopting 2 emergency rules protecting workers against wildfire smoke and occupants of employer-provided housing against heat dangers
Salem – Moving to increase protections for workers against the effects of climate change, Oregon OSHA is adopting two new and distinct emergency rules. One puts protections in place against the hazards of wildfire smoke. Another establishes safeguards against high heat in employer-provided housing. The wildfire smoke rule encompasses a...gorgenewscenter.com
Comments / 0