The Indianola Community Youth Foundation Back to School Bash is returning after a year off with some changes from previous years. ICYF Executive Director Taylor Litchkey tells KNIA News the event will be paired with the Meet the Indians night to visit with fall athletes, then a free showing of The Field of Dreams will take place on the football field, and food trucks and concessions will be available. The ICYF Back to School Bash is Saturday at 6pm. For more information, tune in to today’s Let’s Talk Indianola.