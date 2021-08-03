Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Hard-core bacteria

By Article by Beth Miller
the University of Delaware
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a most unlikely habitat and really has no creature comforts to recommend it. But University of Delaware researcher Julie Maresca and students in her lab are studying concrete and the life that stubbornly persists within. Yes, life happens in concrete, despite its hard, dry, salty environment and despite the...

www.udel.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Schumacher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Weather#Civil Engineers#Dna#University Of Delaware#Ud#Spencer Lab#Portland State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Microbiology
Related
ScienceTennessee Tribune

Microbiome Bacteria Adapt To Humans Through Transmission: Study

NEW DELHI — Beneficial bacteria in the intestine use different means to transmit from one person to another, impacting their abundance in the gut and their functions. New research explores the evolution or adaptation of bacteria to a human host. The findings could inform decisions as to what specific bacteria could be given to people based on their ability to colonize and levels of metabolic activity each indicates.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

How Transmission of Microbiome Bacteria Shapes Their Evolution

Beneficial bacteria in the gut microbiome use different means to transmit from one person to another which impacts their abundance in the gut and the functions they provide, new research has found. This novel research, by scientists at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, used genetic sequencing to shed new light on...
Wildlifeplasticstoday.com

Bacteria-based Bioplastics Have Agricultural Benefits

A new video posted by Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) points to research at the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS). Overseen by Prof. Rebecca Cockrum assisted by grad student Hailey Galyon, the research aims to develop bioplastic materials from bacteria to replace single-use plastics used on farms.
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

Detergent-like protein kills bacteria in human cells

Researchers identified a protein that acts like a detergent to kill bacteria inside human cells. The findings reveal a previously unknown defense mechanism against bacteria and could lead to new antibacterial treatments. Many of the body’s defenses against infections operate outside of host cells. But some bacterial pathogens can hide...
Wildlifeiu.edu

Microbial study reveals extended lifespan of starved bacteria

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- A study of microbial populations under a prolonged period of starvation by Indiana University professor Jay T. Lennon and his laboratory could help researchers answer questions pertaining to chronic infections, the functioning of bacteria in the environment and the persistence of life itself. In a paper published...
ScienceWorcester Business Journal

Clark professor awarded $601K to study bacteria behavior

Alexander Petroff, an assistant professor of physics at Clark University in Worcester, has been awarded a five-year, $601,423 award from the National Science Foundation, to be distributed at several intervals, to support his research on microbial communities that propel themselves along magnetic field lines, the school announced on Monday. “A...
Wildlifemsu.edu

These bacteria clean up radioactive waste

For decades, scientists suspected that bacteria known as Geobacter could clean up radioactive uranium waste, but it wasn’t clear how the microbes did it. “The biological mechanism of how they were doing this remained elusive for 20 years,” said Gemma Reguera, the Spartan microbiologist whose team solved that mystery. ....
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Mastering the Microbiome: Treating Disease with Bacteria

The microbiome field is at an inflection point. The concept of using bacteria to treat a host of common diseases looks poised to deliver clinical results, even though the concept still has to win over some skeptics. With research in drug development thriving in areas from neurodegenerative diseases to skin disorders to antibacterial resistant infections, the promise of the microbiome is growing rapidly in both academic labs and industry.
SciencePosted by
The Conversation UK

Gut bacteria rewind ageing brain in mice

In 1895, on turning 50, Elie Metchnikoff became increasingly anxious about ageing. As a result, the Russian Nobel prize-winning scientist, and one of the founders of immunology, turned his attention away from immunology and towards gerontology – a term that he coined. He was fascinated by the role that intestinal...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Potential target for bacteria behind tooth decay identified

Findings from a University of Kentucky College of Medicine study could lead to a new way to combat the bacteria responsible for tooth decay. The research led by Natalia Korotkova, assistant professor in the UK Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics, identified a potential therapeutic target in Streptococcus mutans, bacteria that lives in the mouth and causes tooth decay.
WildlifeNational Science Foundation (press release)

Bugs find bats to bite thanks to bacteria

Important parallels to other vector-borne pathways for disease transmission. Humans aren't the only animals that have to worry about bug bites. Thousands of insect species have evolved to specialize in feeding on mammals and birds, but scientists are still learning how these bugs differentiate between species to track down their preferred prey.
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Corals Survive the Heat With Help From Probiotic Bacteria

Treating corals with a probiotic cocktail of beneficial bacteria increases survival after a bleaching event, according to new research. This approach could be administered in advance of a predicted heatwave to help corals recover from high sea temperatures. Climate change is increasing the temperatures of the oceans, which disrupts the...
Wildlifeumaine.edu

New UMaine research hub to focus on Potato Virus Y

Greater understanding of the biology of one of the most destructive plant viruses to potato crops will be the focus of a research hub at the University of Maine that is part of a new $6.1 million institute focused on virology and host-virus dynamics. The National Science Foundation awarded the...
Saint Louis, MOwustl.edu

Can bacteria solve the plastic waste crisis?

The world’s prolific use of single-use plastic products, such as water bottles and plastic bags, produces about 300 million tons of plastic waste annually. While recycling programs exist, only 7-9% of plastic waste gets recycled, 12% is burned and the rest accumulates in landfills and pollutes the environment, according to the United Nations Environment Programme.
Bladensburg, MDwmar2news

New tech could improve bacteria monitoring in US waterways

BLADENSBURG, Md. — The ebb and flow of America’s waterways wind their way across a landscape older than the nation itself. “People are drawn to our rivers, drawn to our lakes,” said Chad Wagner, with the U.S. Geological Survey Groundwater and Stream Flow Information Program. Exactly what is in those...
WildlifePhys.org

Bacterial evolution in ancient sub-seafloor sediments

Micro-organisms persisting deep below the seafloor for millions of years continue to evolve despite living at the energy limit to life. On the surface of the Earth where nutrients are in ample supply, bacteria proliferate and evolve at an accelerated rate compared to plants and animals. Cells divide rapidly, and random mutations accumulate at a correspondingly high rate. Since many of these genetic changes alter the properties of the cells that carry them, their effects soon become fixed features of the genome. Bacteria also make use of various modes of genetic exchange, which enables recombination between diverse genomes. This process serves to mitigate the effects of deleterious mutations, while allowing favorable mutations that confer beneficial traits to be propagated. In addition, environmental factors such as the presence of antibiotics exert selective pressures that further contribute to bacterial evolution.
SciencePosted by
The Independent

Could gut bacteria slow down ageing?

In 1895, on turning 50, Elie Metchnikoff became increasingly anxious about ageing. As a result, the Russian Nobel prize-winning scientist, and one of the founders of immunology, turned his attention away from immunology and towards gerontology – a term that he coined. He was fascinated by the role that intestinal...
WildlifeNature.com

Environmental stress leads to genome streamlining in a widely distributed species of soil bacteria

Bacteria have highly flexible pangenomes, which are thought to facilitate evolutionary responses to environmental change, but the impacts of environmental stress on pangenome evolution remain unclear. Using a landscape pangenomics approach, I demonstrate that environmental stress leads to consistent, continuous reduction in genome content along four environmental stress gradients (acidity, aridity, heat, salinity) in naturally occurring populations of Bradyrhizobium diazoefficiens (widespread soil-dwelling plant mutualists). Using gene-level network and duplication functional traits to predict accessory gene distributions across environments, genes predicted to be superfluous are more likely lost in high stress, while genes with multi-functional roles are more likely retained. Genes with higher probabilities of being lost with stress contain significantly higher proportions of codons under strong purifying and positive selection. Gene loss is widespread across the entire genome, with high gene-retention hotspots in close spatial proximity to core genes, suggesting Bradyrhizobium has evolved to cluster essential-function genes (accessory genes with multifunctional roles and core genes) in discrete genomic regions, which may stabilise viability during genomic decay. In conclusion, pangenome evolution through genome streamlining are important evolutionary responses to environmental change. This raises questions about impacts of genome streamlining on the adaptive capacity of bacterial populations facing rapid environmental change.
SciencePhys.org

Infection method behind 'crop killer' bacteria revealed

An interdisciplinary team of scientists from NTU Singapore has identified, for the first time, a key mechanism by which a dangerous plant disease can infect crops. The Xanthomonas bacteria, known as the "crop killer," is a globally prevalent bacterium capable of infecting 400 different plant species. It causes bacterial spots and blights in the leaves and fruits of the plants it infects. In some cases, once the disease takes root, a farmer's only recourse is to cut down and burn the entire crop of plants to stem the spread of disease.

Comments / 0

Community Policy