Snug Harbor has announced it is canceling performances. Due to the rising cases of Covid in the city, it has decided to close its doors until at least August 14. Via Facebook, the venue announced: “Due to the current state of the pandemic, we feel we are unable to keep staff and patrons safe at this time. For the safety of everyone and their families, we will be closed through at least August 14th.” They assured ticket holders that they would receive full refunds.