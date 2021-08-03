Southern Oklahoma Library System wins state awards
The Southern Oklahoma Library System (SOLS) was honored by the Oklahoma Library Association (OLA) with two prestigious awards during the annual state conference held this week in Norman. Announced as the winner of the Library Excellence Award, the system was recognized during an awards event at the conference. Additionally, SOLS was the recipient of the Ruth Brown Award which is presented to recognize and support social issue-oriented programs implemented by libraries.www.davisnewspaper.net
