These futuristic shoe inserts could make navigation easier for the visually impaired

By Charlotte Hu
Popular Science
Popular Science
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Honda-backed startup called Ashirase is stepping into the global marketplace with a new navigation assistance product intended to help people with low vision. Its debut device will feature flexible vibrating bases that wrap around each foot and are inserted into each shoe, and a small pack that resembles an AirPods case that can be detached for charging. Once fitted, the vibrating components are aligned along the sensitive nerves on the foot and can send coded walking instructions to the user.

