Panthers Waive S JT Ibe

By Logan Ulrich
nfltraderumors.co
 3 days ago

According to Adam Schefter, the Panthers have waived S J.T. Ibe. Ibe was kicked out of practice after a hit to the head/neck area on WR Keith Kirkwood that caused the veteran to be carted out of practice on a backboard and in an ambulance. The early word is that...

Panthers waive J.T. Ibe after delivering head shot to Keith Kirkwood in practice

Carolina Panthers defensive back J.T. Ibe was kicked out of practice on Tuesday after he lowered his shoulder into a teammate’s head, and he is now no longer with the team. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes, the Panthers waived Ibe following Tuesday’s practice. Ibe’s player page on Carolina’s official team page has also been deactivated already.

