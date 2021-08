DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — To some, they may be just a pair of boots. But to Agent Darren Adams, they represent a day that shook him to the core. The pair of boots has remain untouched since the end of the agent’s 20-hour shift on May 30, 2018. It’s the day Adams and fellow law enforcement officer Nathaniel Proctor found the body of Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker.