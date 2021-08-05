91-year-old man found dead, tied up inside Bronx storage shed

A 91-year-old man was found dead inside a Bronx storage shed, police say.

Officers were called to the home on 2400 Wickham Ave in Pelham Gardens on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a robbery suspect wearing a uniform.

When officers went to the back of the home, they found the body of 91-year-old Nicholas Rappa. His hands were bound, he had trauma to the face and lacerations to his arm.

Neighbors describe the victim as spry, active, kind and a 'good guy with a heavy Italian accent.' They often called him the 'Mayor of the Block.'

Police say the suspect did not go into the house where his wife was, and was seen on a neighbor's camera. They say the victim allowed the suspect into the attached garage.

Neighbors say the victim went to the grocery store, and always paid in cash and carried a wad of money with him, and believe he was followed home.

The suspect is said to have fled in a white pickup truck.

An autopsy will determine how the man died.

The investigation is ongoing.

The NYPD is hoping surveillance video and help from the community will help them track down the group they say is responsible for a mass shooting in Queens.

----------