Bronx, NY

91-year-old man found dead, tied up inside Bronx storage shed

ABCNY
ABCNY
 12 hours ago

A 91-year-old man was found dead inside a Bronx storage shed, police say.

Officers were called to the home on 2400 Wickham Ave in Pelham Gardens on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a robbery suspect wearing a uniform.

When officers went to the back of the home, they found the body of 91-year-old Nicholas Rappa. His hands were bound, he had trauma to the face and lacerations to his arm.

Neighbors describe the victim as spry, active, kind and a 'good guy with a heavy Italian accent.' They often called him the 'Mayor of the Block.'

Police say the suspect did not go into the house where his wife was, and was seen on a neighbor's camera. They say the victim allowed the suspect into the attached garage.

Neighbors say the victim went to the grocery store, and always paid in cash and carried a wad of money with him, and believe he was followed home.

The suspect is said to have fled in a white pickup truck.

An autopsy will determine how the man died.

The investigation is ongoing.

