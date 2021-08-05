91-year-old man found dead, tied up inside Bronx storage shed
A 91-year-old man was found dead inside a Bronx storage shed, police say. Officers were called to the home on 2400 Wickham Ave in Pelham Gardens on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a robbery suspect wearing a uniform. When officers went to the back of the home, they found the body of 91-year-old Nicholas Rappa. His hands were bound, he had trauma to the face and lacerations to his arm. Neighbors describe the victim as spry, active, kind and a 'good guy with a heavy Italian accent.' They often called him the 'Mayor of the Block.' Police say the suspect did not go into the house where his wife was, and was seen on a neighbor's camera. They say the victim allowed the suspect into the attached garage. Neighbors say the victim went to the grocery store, and always paid in cash and carried a wad of money with him, and believe he was followed home. The suspect is said to have fled in a white pickup truck. An autopsy will determine how the man died. The investigation is ongoing. ALSO READ | Wounded bystander speaks out after gang-related mass shooting in Queens
The NYPD is hoping surveillance video and help from the community will help them track down the group they say is responsible for a mass shooting in Queens.
