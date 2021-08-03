World record may be broken in shot put on Day 12 of Olympics
TOKYO (AP) — The main action for Day 12 of the Tokyo Games is at Olympic Stadium with live track & field events anchoring Wednesday coverage. The men's 200 meters will be decided in morning action streamed on Peacock, but a world record could be set in primetime when defending Olympic champion Ryan Crouser tries to break the shot put mark. Nevin Harrison is the only athlete representing the United States in canoe sprint and the gold medal favorite in the women’s canoe 200, and April Ross and Alix Klineman will play for a spot in the gold medal match against Switzerland.www.wcn247.com
