Water Street home to Twin Sault Cruisers Car Show this Saturday

SAULT STE. MARIE — Water Street will be filled with cars of all types come Saturday during the Twin Sault Cruisers Car Show, taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Twin Sault Cruisers Club has been in existence since the mid 1970s, said Tom Luoma, events coordinator. Over the years, the major annual event has been to host a car show. Since then, various locations around Sault Ste. Marie have been utilized, including downtown, Portage Avenue, the airport and the area surrounding city hall. For the last few years, however, Water Street has been home to the show and the club has found this to be the best setting for the event.