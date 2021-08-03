Cancel
Russia hands Navalny ally parole-like sentence over protests

By DARIA LITVINOVA - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 2 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow has sentenced a close ally of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to 1 1/2 years of parole-like restrictions. The court found Lyubov Sobol guilty of inciting people to violate coronavirus restrictions and barred her from leaving her home between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., attend mass events or travel outside Moscow and its region. The case against Sobol and other Navalny allies was launched shortly after nationwide protests over the politician's arrest rocked Russia on Jan. 23. Navalny, who is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critic, was arrested a week before that upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning. He was ordered to serve 2 1/2 years in prison.

