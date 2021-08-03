Fire Department Lifts Burn Restrictions for Las Cruces
The Las Cruces Fire Department will lift restrictions on open burning effective 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4. At that time, Las Cruces residents can obtain burn permits at seven of the fire stations within the city. The fire station at Las Cruces International Airport does not issue burn permits. The Las Cruces Fire Department requires residents and businesses to follow all rules and regulations pertaining to open burning within the city.www.las-cruces.org
Comments / 0