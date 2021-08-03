Cancel
An Officer Is Killed In An Attack Outside The Pentagon, Officials Say

By Joel Rose, Deepa Shivaram
North Country Public Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA police officer has been killed in a violent incident near the Pentagon transit center in Virginia, officials confirm. The officer has not been publicly identified. The Associated Press reports that the officer was stabbed and that a suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene. NPR has not independently confirmed this information. Authorities have released few details about Tuesday's incident.

