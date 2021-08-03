Michigan State Women’s Basketball: Spartans will face Notre Dame in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

The Michigan State Spartans women’s basketball team will welcome the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to East Lansing on Thursday, Dec. 2 as part of the 2021 Big Ten-ACC Challenge. The Spartans and Fighting Irish are meeting for the first time ever in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, but Notre Dame holds the narrow overall series edge at 11-10. Michigan State won the last matchup between the teams in November 2019, leaving South Bend with a 72-69 win. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak in the series by MSU.