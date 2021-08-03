Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan State Women’s Basketball: Spartans will face Notre Dame in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
theonlycolors.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan State Spartans women’s basketball team will welcome the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to East Lansing on Thursday, Dec. 2 as part of the 2021 Big Ten-ACC Challenge. The Spartans and Fighting Irish are meeting for the first time ever in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, but Notre Dame holds the narrow overall series edge at 11-10. Michigan State won the last matchup between the teams in November 2019, leaving South Bend with a 72-69 win. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak in the series by MSU.

www.theonlycolors.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
East Lansing, MI
Basketball
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame#Michigan State Spartans#Nc State#Ndwbb#Challenge#Irish#Msu#Acc#Wake Forest Ohio State#Syracuse Georgia Tech#Purdue Virginia Tech#Boston College Rutgers#Georgia Tech 57
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
College
Syracuse University
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy