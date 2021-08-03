Springsteen makes Olympic debut, falls short in qualifier

Bruce Springsteen’s showjumper daughter says she is “thrilled” with her Olympic performance despite not qualifying for the individual final.Jessica Springsteen, riding Don Juan Van De Donkhoeve, did not make the top 30 in the qualifying round for the event at the Tokyo 2020 games.But she will get a chance to compete for a medal as part of the USA’s four-rider entry in the team showjumping event on Friday.“All in all, I’m thrilled with the round, and I’m excited for the rest of the week,” she said after the event.Springsteen, 29, who is the daughter of the rock and roll legend...