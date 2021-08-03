Crash Leads To Arrest For 6th OWI Offense

A one-vehicle crash results in the arrest of a Platteville man for his 6th offense of OWI. At around 5:45pm on Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a one vehicle crash on the Potosi Point. It was found that 69 year old Ronald Reed of rural Platteville was driving his vehicle and lost consciousness, causing him to strike a tree. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, Reed was found to be in violation of a prohibited alcohol restriction and was arrested for OWI-6th Offense. The vehicle was removed by Donnie’s Tire and Auto of Dickeyville.