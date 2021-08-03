Cancel
Sports

UConn women hoops players making mark at Olympics

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — There is definitely a UConn flavor to the women's basketball being played in the Tokyo Games. The school that has dominated women's college basketball for the past two decades has branched out internationally with former players not only representing the U.S., but France and Canada as well. There are 10 current or former Huskies coaching or playing at these Olympics in both 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 basketball.

