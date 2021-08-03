Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

An Officer Is Killed In An Attack Outside The Pentagon, Officials Say

capradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA police officer has been killed in a violent incident near the Pentagon transit center in Virginia, officials confirm. The officer has not been publicly identified. The Associated Press reports that the officer was stabbed and that a suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene. NPR has not independently confirmed this information. Authorities have released few details about Tuesday's incident.

www.capradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Warner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Police#Fbi#Casualties#The Associated Press#Npr#Fbi#Defense Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Related
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Inside the attack that almost sent the U.S. to war with Iran

Since President Biden took office, relations with Iran have been tense, but nothing like the eyeball to eyeball confrontation during the Trump administration when the two countries almost went to war. It happened over six days in January of 2020, beginning with an American drone strike which killed Iran's most powerful general and ending with an Iranian ballistic missile attack against U.S. troops in Iraq. Earlier this year, we showed you, for the first time, drone video of what turned out to be the largest ballistic missile attack ever against Americans and we talked to the troops who were there on the night the U.S. and Iran went to the brink.
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

Widow of DC police officer who killed himself after 6 January riot says his death should be considered in the line of duty

The widow of police officer Jeffrey Smith, who died by suicide after being injured battling rioters on 6 January, wants her late husband’s death to be recorded as occurring in the line of duty.Erin Smith said her husband and the three other Capitol police officers who killed themselves after the insurrection deserved to be recognised “for the horrors they have seen and protected us from”.Writing in USA Today, Ms Smith told how the District of Columbia government had determined that her husband’s injuries didn’t qualify because they were “emotional, invisible”.“It’s time for the mayor, the Metropolitan Police Department,...
Public Safetytalesbuzz.com

Scott Peterson set to testify in Kristin Smart slay case

Convicted killer Scott Peterson is expected to be called to the witness stand at a pre-trial hearing in California — involving the 25-year-old disappearance of co-ed Kristin Smart. Peterson, who was found guilty in 2005 of killing his 27-year-old pregnant wife Laci, knew Smart when she was a student at...
Norfolk, VAcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Has The Pentagon Surrendered Norfolk Naval Base To NATO?

An image shared on Facebook claims the Pentagon surrendered Norfolk Naval Base to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). While a new NATO headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, recently became fully operational, there is no evidence Naval Station Norfolk was surrendered to NATO. Spokespeople for both NATO and the Department of Defense refuted the claim.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

‘Unbelievable heroism’: Lawyer of officer who shot Ashli Babbitt hits out at her family’s claims she was ‘recklessly ambushed’ by police in Capitol riot

‘It was not dissent, it was insurrection’: Biden signs bill honouring DC police who fought off 6 January riot. A war of words has erupted between lawyers acting for the family of Ashli Babbitt and the unnamed Capitol police officer who fatally shot her during the January 6 insurrection. Babbitt’s...
Aerospace & DefenseJournal-News

Military law attorney takes calls from WPAFB airmen on vaccine

A New York state military law attorney said he is receiving calls from Airmen serving at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base — and from active-duty service members across the country — asking about options if the Department of Defense mandates that military members take the COVID vaccine. The calls are coming...
WorldPosted by
KRMG

Afghan Taliban kill head of government media department

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The Taliban shot and killed the director of Afghanistan's Government Information Media Center on Friday, the latest killing in a series of attacks on journalists and rights activists in recent months. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told The Associated Press that the groups' fighters had killed...
MilitaryPosted by
Military Times

U.S. Navy dispatches aircraft to help with Greek wildfires

As largely uncontrolled wildfires continue to rage through Greece, the U.S. Navy has dispatched a P-8 Poseidon reconnaissance plane to assist firefighting efforts there. The plane left Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, on Thursday and the assistance has continued through Friday, according to officials. “We are committed to our European...
MilitaryWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

US calls in airstrikes to defend Afghan allies amid withdrawal

WASHINGTON — U.S. military aircraft have been hitting ground targets in Afghanistan in an effort to protect allies, according to U.S. Central Command, as the Taliban makes rapid advances in the void left by withdrawing U.S. and North Atlantic Treaty Organization troops. “U.S. forces have conducted several airstrikes in defense...
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Biden admits he is proudly and deliberately breaking the law

Despite the Supreme Court’s explicit warning that any executive extension of the federal eviction moratorium would be struck down, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided this week to implement a new moratorium anyway for two months. When asked about the legal obstacles this policy would inevitably run into, President Joe Biden admitted that what his administration is doing is illegal, but he said he doesn’t care.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public Safetydistrictchronicles.com

Rudy Giuliani comes to Gov. Cuomo’s defense in sex-harass scandal

Scandal makes strange bedfellows. Republican former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has come to the defense of embattled Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid the latter’s sexual harassment imbroglio, arguing that Cuomo has had his reputation irreparably damaged without due process. Giuliani, who also served as personal lawyer to former president...

Comments / 0

Community Policy