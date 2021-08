2021 is unequivocally the golden age of skin care. The category boom is obvious as new products launch unceasingly and your social media doom scrolling is bound to take you down a SkinTok rabbit hole. At this point, you’re more likely to have a multi-step skin care routine than a robust savings account — yet the number one complaint I hear as an esthetician from my clients is that they are still unsure of not only what products to buy but also what professional services to book, especially for the ever-popular facial. Ultimately, that confusion might dissuade you from even attempting to book an appointment with a skin care professional. And while great skin care routines and quality products are fundamental to maintaining results, the information overload that’s keeping you away from an esthetician or dermatologist does a huge disservice to your overall skin goals.