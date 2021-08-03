California Is Coming For Your Car

JOHNSBURG, NY—Driving through upstate New York, every other vehicle appears to be a pickup truck such as a Ford F-150 or Chevy Silverado. But on August 11 the California Air Resources Board (CARB) will hold a public meeting to present draft regulations on requirements for Californians to purchase low- and zero-emission vehicles. CARB is charged with implementing California Governor Gavin Newsom’s 2020 Executive Order banning sales of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks in the Golden State from 2035.