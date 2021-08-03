Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

UPDATE: Raymond James Upgrades Murphy USA (MUSA) to Outperform

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin upgraded Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $165.00. The analyst comments "We are upgrading MUSA from a Market Perform to an Outperform rating and establishing a $165 target price. CY21 industry fuel margins are trending nicely above CY19, despite rising oil prices, illustrating smaller operators are leaving more margin at the pump to offset other cost pressures (labor, lower volumes, etc.). In our view, this type of operating environment leaves Murphy in a great position to drive customer and market share gains, but also achieve better than historical fuel margins, given the company's low price leadership and low fuel breakeven points versus peers. Longer-term, Murphy's recent QuickChek acquisition is still in the very early stages of integration and should enable Murphy to better expand its F&B offering over time (top-line and margin upside). With MUSA currently trading at ~8x our 2021 adj. EBITDA estimate versus its ~9x 3-year median multiple and the industry peer average of ~9x, we see an attractive entry point and positive risk/reward scenario."

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murphy Usa#Murphy Usa#Quickchek#F B#Ebitda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Raymond James Raises EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target to $51.00

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Purchases 846 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.81.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,014,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61,530 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 0.5% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,347,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Stifel Upgrades FTS International (FTSI) to Buy

Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro upgraded FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HEP. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Raymond James

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.07.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Raymond James Boosts Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to C$2,100.00

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,120.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 76 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Upgraded to Market Perform by Raymond James

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.07.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives $16.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.18.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Purchases $1,540,500.00 in Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at Tudor Pickering

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.46.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Raymond James Cuts The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $230.00

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.
RetailZacks.com

Murphy USA's (MUSA) Stock Moves Up Since Q2 Earnings Beat

MUSA - Free Report) has gained 1.7% since its second-quarter earnings announcement on Jul 28. The company managed to score top and bottom-line beats. Murphy USA announced second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $4.79, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.39. The outperformance could be attributed to higher retail gasoline price and contribution from the QuickChek acquisition.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.51 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,836 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy