UPDATE: Raymond James Upgrades Murphy USA (MUSA) to Outperform

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.81.