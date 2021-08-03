30 hours deep into FF7 now and I have finally made a dent into disc 2 and passed my previous playtrough. The pacing has been pretty good (despite Fort Condor) and I'm enjoying myself. The game is full of a bunch of janky weird stuff though.

Although Monster Hunter Stories 2 is also on PC, and Rise is coming to PC in 2022, the Switch has a stranglehold on Monster Hunter right now. It’s kind of great, being able to pick up the Switch and play portably and get a few Monster Hunter quests done across two games. I mean it would be even greater if both of these were on more platforms, but in terms of what we have going on now, the Switch is one of the best ones suited for the job (though I’m sure some of you who aren’t keen on the framerate situation would disagree). In any case, we all have more Monster Hunter Stories 2 free content to enjoy this week.