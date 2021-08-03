30 hours deep into FF7 now and I have finally made a dent into disc 2 and passed my previous playtrough. The pacing has been pretty good (despite Fort Condor) and I'm enjoying myself. The game is full of a bunch of janky weird stuff though.
- Welcome to my world, Enjoy your stay, But always remember, There is no return. *Note: The ads below are part of the Disqus widget, not part of Destructoid. Please report harassment, spam, and hate speech to our community team. On the right side of a comment you can flag the user to anonymously report them (we will ban users dishing bad karma). Can't see comments, or is something busted? Check our mini support FAQ.www.destructoid.com
Comments / 0