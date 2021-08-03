Cancel
Video Games

30 hours deep into FF7 now and I have finally made a dent into disc 2 and passed my previous playtrough. The pacing has been pretty good (despite Fort Condor) and I'm enjoying myself. The game is full of a bunch of janky weird stuff though.

By Kerrik52
Destructoid
 6 days ago

