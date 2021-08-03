Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richland County, WI

Muscode Man Killed In Richland County Shooting

By Mark Evenstad
x1071.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichland County authorities say a Muscoda woman faces a homicide charge following an altercation Saturday night in Forest Township. According to a sheriff’s report, Richland County dispatch received a 911 call shortly after 9pm for a man who had been shot. Upon arrival, deputies and EMS officials found the man – identified as 33 year old Benjamin Brewer of Muscoda – had already died from his injuries. Authorities say 43 year old Lori Miller, also of Muscoda, was treated for minor injuries and later booked on a charge of 2nd degree reckless homicide. The case remains under investigation.

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Muscoda, WI
Richland County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Government
County
Richland County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Richland County Dispatch#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

United Airlines mandates Covid-19 vaccines for all employees

New York (CNN Business) — United Airlines will join the growing list of companies that are requiring employees get vaccinated against Covid-19, the first major US airline to implement such a mandate. A United executive said it was not considering a similar rule for passengers, and that any such requirement...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy