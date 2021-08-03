Cancel
St. Luke’s Welcomes Madeline Schutte, PA-C

slhduluth.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Luke’s is pleased to welcome Madeline Schutte, PA-C, to its gastroenterology team. Schutte earned her Master of Physician Assistant Studies at St. Catherine University in St. Paul. She went into medicine because it allows her to combine her love of science and her passion for serving others. Having a profession where she can help others regardless of their circumstances, share in their vulnerabilities and help them lead healthier lives is exactly what she wanted to do. She aims to always serve with compassion, foster trusting relationships and put her patients first.

