Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from his involvement in a violent protest in Minneapolis last summer. 29-year-old Thomas Moseley of Blaine was identified through security camera recordings as one of the people who spray-painted windows on the front of the Minneapolis Police Department Fifth Precinct Headquarters last August. The attack on the building also included mortar-type fireworks, the throwing of rocks and other objects.