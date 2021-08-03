Family Olympic Dreams Rest On Popov’s Shoulders

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. They all have their reasons, their deep-seeded motivations for being here and donning the colors of their respective countries. Yes, there’s national pride and the honor of being an Olympian. Everyone says those things. It’s almost like reading a script. But there are other forces, long held and personal, embedded into many of these athletes’ DNA. Earlier this week, for example, LPGA Tour winner Gaby Lopez said that she thought an Olympic medal was more important than a major championship because of the impact it would have in her home country of Mexico. Little girls in Guadalajara may not know Poppie’s Pond from a sopapilla. But they know the Olympics. And they know the pride they feel when one of their own brings home a medal.