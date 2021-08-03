Cancel
Tennis

Family Olympic Dreams Rest On Popov’s Shoulders

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. They all have their reasons, their deep-seeded motivations for being here and donning the colors of their respective countries. Yes, there’s national pride and the honor of being an Olympian. Everyone says those things. It’s almost like reading a script. But there are other forces, long held and personal, embedded into many of these athletes’ DNA. Earlier this week, for example, LPGA Tour winner Gaby Lopez said that she thought an Olympic medal was more important than a major championship because of the impact it would have in her home country of Mexico. Little girls in Guadalajara may not know Poppie’s Pond from a sopapilla. But they know the Olympics. And they know the pride they feel when one of their own brings home a medal.

Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Shame on gymnastics”: Russia denounces the arbitration in the final of the rhythmic, won by the Israeli Linoy Ashram despite dropping the ribbon

The Israeli Linoy Ashram won gold in individual rhythmic gymnastics this Saturday, taking the throne from the favorite and the three-time world champion, Russia’s Dina Avérina, in a final as dramatic as it was controversial. Ashram scored 27,550 points with the hoop, 28,300 with the ball, 28,650 with the clubs...
SocietyBullets Forever

2020 Olympics: Belgian basketball federation demands resignation or termination of sports commentator after insults at the women’s basketball team

Yesterday, there was national outrage in Belgium after Sporza commentator Eddy Demarez said homophobic and sexist insults at the women’s national basketball team in a hot mic during a Facebook Live as they were flying into Brussels from Tokyo. He was suspended by VRT, the Belgian Dutch-language public television broadcasting authority, which is the parent organization of Sporza because of the incident.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Coach Dismissed From The Olympics For Disturbing Act

The 2020 Summer Olympics are wrapping up in Tokyo, Japan, but not before one coach was dismissed for a disturbing act. A German coach has been ousted from the Summer Olympics after she was captured on video punching a horse that refused to perform. The coach, Kim Raisner, was disqualified...
Sportstalesbuzz.com

Morhad Amdouni sparks Olympic water bottle controversy

French runner Morhad Amdouni caused a stir during the Olympic men’s marathon Sunday when he knocked over a row of water bottles at a hydration station before grabbing the last one for himself. “I’ll probably let the audience be the judge as to whether that’s been done deliberately,” former track...
SportsPGA Tour

Team USA’s dream team comfortable at Olympic Games

TOKYO – Justin Thomas never questioned whether he wanted to play in the Olympics’ golf competition. The Games were a goal “as soon as they announced it was in the Olympics,” he said Wednesday in his pre-tournament press conference from Kasumigaseki Country Club. Thomas has embraced the Olympic experience, or...
Sportschatsports.com

Drake's Ajayi Fulfills Olympic Dream In Tokyo

Since arriving on the Drake campus two years ago, Yinka Mary Ajayi has already substantially impacted the Drake University track & field program and its record books. In addition to winning three Missouri Valley Conference titles in 15 months, she is also the fastest Bulldog in the 400 meters in nearly 40 years.
Bel Air, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

‘He did it the way he’s always been trained to do it’: Family of Bel Air’s gold medalist Chase Kalisz relishing an Olympic dream fulfilled

Cathy Kalisz was not in Tokyo, but she might as well have been as she watched her son, Chase, turn for the last 50 meters in his quest for Olympic gold. Her heart did not leave her throat until his hand touched the wall at the end of the 400-meter individual medley. As she watched him sink back into the pool, the realization of what he’d done washing across his features, she knew he had left ...
CelebritiesGolf Channel

Sophia Popov's difficult and unexpected journey to realizing Olympic dream

As her fellow golfers prepared to compete in the summer Olympic games in Rio in 2016, Sophia Popov was lying in a hospital bed. Her hope of representing Germany in golf’s return to the Olympics had slipped away over the past year. She spent three weeks in hospitals as her weight and health deteriorated. Popov underwent three surgeries to treat an unknown illness that, in 2017, was eventually diagnosed as Lyme Disease.
SportsSB Nation

Sanita Puspure’s Olympic dream is a lesson in perseverance

A lot of the Olympic profiles you’ll read ahead of Tokyo highlight athletes dominating their sports from young ages, destined for success, looking to cement their legacies at the 2021 games. Things are a little different for 39-year-old Irish rower Sanita Puspure, an inspiration to anyone who saw a dream, watched it slip away, and did everything to get it back.
Sportsruleoftree.com

Former Stanford Star Ogwumike’s Olympic Dream Stifled

The Olympic dreams of former Stanford basketball star Nneka Ogwumike came to a sudden halt on the eve of the Tokyo Summer Games. It didn’t end because she came up short at the Olympic trials, or due to injury. Ogwumike’s Olympic hopes were snuffed out in a boardroom. Ogwumike, who...
PoliticsNBC San Diego

DACA Recipient's Olympic Dream in Jeopardy

The opportunity to participate in the Olympics is one few athletes ever get to. One runner from the Bay Area has qualified to compete. but his citizenship status has put a trip to Tokyo in limbo. At the NCAA track and field championships earlier this summer, Luis Grijalva came in...
Sportsfroggyweb.com

Gymnastics-Hopes of family, community rest on Sunisa Lee

TOKYO (Reuters) – When Sunisa Lee steps onto the floor in the women’s team gymnastics competition on Tuesday, she will carry with her not only the hopes of her family and nation, but also those of the Hmong American community of which she is a part. Lee is the first...
Tennisrock947.com

Olympics-Tennis-Djokovic’s Golden Slam dreams dashed by Zverev

TOKYO (Reuters) -Novak Djokovic hopes of becoming the first man to complete the Golden Slam were dashed on Friday after he was unexpectedly beaten by Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the singles semi-finals at the Tokyo Games on Friday. The Serbian’s 1-6 6-3 6-1 defeat also ended his dream of winning...
SportsESPN

Aussie sports climber's Olympic dream coming true

For most athletes, their journey to the Olympic Games begins when they're as young as 12 or 13-years-old; they impress at swimming or athletics meets and are placed in representative programs with their path to the Games mapped out ahead of them. It wasn't so simple for Australia's first Olympic sports climber, Tom O'Halloran.
TennisPosted by
WFAE

Novak Djokovic's 'Golden Slam' Dreams Are Crushed With Olympic Semifinal Elimination

TOKYO — Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic was upset in the men's Olympic tennis semifinal by Germany's Alexander Zverev. The loss on Friday means world No. 1 ranked Djokovic won't be able to complete an elusive Golden Slam — winning all four Grand Slam tournaments and an Olympic gold medal in a single year. No man has ever done it, but Djokovic put himself in position by winning the first three Grand Slams this year.
SportsNPR

Cyclist's Olympic Dream Becomes $200,000 Medical Bill Nightmare

We are watching a lot of Olympic dreams play out this week. Of course, many athletes' dreams ended in injury before the Tokyo Games, and one of those stories resulted in our Medical Bill Of The Month. Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal from our partner Kaiser Health News is here to tell us about it. We want to warn listeners, it does include a vivid description of an injury. And Dr. Rosenthal, welcome. Who are we meeting today?

