Chalk Talk: Who is fastest Bears player?

By Larry Mayer
chicagobears
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWondering about a player, a past game or another issue involving the Bears? Senior writer Larry Mayer answers a variety of questions from fans on ChicagoBears.com. There's usually a playful debate among players about who's the fastest individual on a team, but that's not the case with the Bears. When speedy receiver ﻿Darnell Mooney﻿ was asked that question recently, he responded immediately: ﻿Marquise Goodwin﻿. Goodwin competed in the 2012 Olympic Games in the long jump, but he also has experience as a sprinter. In high school, he was part of a state championship 4 X 100-meter relay team. Goodwin ran a blazing 4.27 in the 40 at the Combine in 2013, which is tied for the fifth-fastest time in the history of the Combine.

