Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta mayor: 'Monster' who killed parkgoer must be caught

By JEFF MARTIN
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UWpPQ_0bGedhtg00

MARIETTA, Ga. — (AP) — The “monster” who stabbed a woman to death and also killed her dog as they walked in a popular Atlanta park must be taken off the streets, but rumors are not helping police to solve the case, the city’s mayor said Tuesday.

In a slaying that has stoked intense interest and fear across the city, Katherine Janness, 40, was found just inside an entrance to Piedmont Park about 1 a.m. on July 28. She had been stabbed multiple times in what the deputy police chief described as a gruesome scene. Her dog, Bowie, was found dead nearby.

“I know there have been several rumors that there is a serial killer on the loose in our city," Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a Tuesday briefing. “We don’t have any evidence of that."

Janness was a member of the city's LGBTQ community, and Bottoms also addressed speculation that the killing was a hate crime. “As of now, we don’t have any proof of that,” she said.

The rumors and false information being spread on social media are not helpful to the investigation and "will not help us get this monster off of the street," Bottoms said.

Police on Tuesday released images from surveillance cameras showing six possible witnesses who were in and around the park around the time of the slaying. They're hoping for the public's help to identify them.

“Not saying that they’re responsible — I want to be clear about that," Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said. “But we’re hoping they saw something that could further our investigation.”

Detectives have also gone door-to-door in neighborhoods near the park, asking neighbors and businesses for surveillance footage. A $10,000 reward was initially offered for information regarding the slaying, and a member of People for Ethical Treatment of Animals doubled that by putting up an additional $10,000, the animal rights group announced Tuesday.

Investigators sought help from the FBI almost immediately, said Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant.

The homicide “was so unique that I felt that we needed to collaborate with as many resources as we possibly can," Bryant said.

Janness, known to her friends as Katie, was a bartender at a nearby restaurant, friends and relatives said. She was also a devoted daughter, sister, wife, and a friend of many, Hampton said.

“She was a vocal advocate for social justice," he said. “Now it’s time for us to give justice for Katie.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
51K+
Followers
63K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Hampton, GA
City
Marietta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Hate Crime#Fbi#Serial Killer#Fbi#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Louisiana man accused of fatally running over sister’s head

MONROE, La. — A Louisiana man is accused of running over his sister’s head while driving a vehicle, causing the woman’s death, authorities said. Eric Dewayne Long, 43, of Monroe, was arrested Saturday and charged with resisting a police officer with force and violence, unauthorized use of a movable vehicle, simple battery and aggravated battery, according to Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office online booking records. A fifth charge, vehicular homicide, was added Monday after his sister died from her injuries at a Shreveport hospital, online records show.
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Officers shoot, kill homicide suspect in What Center

SEATTLE — A 22-year-old man is dead after being shot by police on Thursday evening in Seattle’s White Center neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened at around 5:45 p.m. at a home in the 10000 block of 21st Avenue Southwest, where SWAT and other officers were serving a warrant for a suspect in connection with a homicide that Assistant Chief Deanna Nollette said happened earlier in the year.
Public SafetyPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

German police arrest 2 men suspected of killing sister

BERLIN — (AP) — Berlin police said on Friday they have arrested two Afghan men in their 20s on suspicion of killing their older sister because her lifestyle didn't live up to their “moral values.”. The 22 and 25-year-old men were detained Wednesday after investigators found what they believed to...
Public HealthPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: China seeks to control COVID-19 flare-up

BEIJING — China recorded another 80 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as the country seeks to control the biggest flare-up since the original 2019 outbreak with a combination of lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions. Of the new cases, 58 were found in the eastern city of Yangzhou...

Comments / 0

Community Policy