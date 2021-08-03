Man carjacked in own garage | Police reports July 27-30

An Oak Park man was the victim of an armed vehicular hijacking on his own property July 26 in the 1000 block of Clinton Avenue. The man was backing his silver 2021 Volkswagen Atlas into his garage at 6:26 p.m. in the evening, when two offenders came in through the open garage door. The first offender brandished a black handgun at the victim and demanded he get out of his vehicle. The second offender hopped in the driver’s seat and drove the vehicle out of the garage.