Pollock went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base Sunday in a 3-2 win over Colorado. The veteran outfielder notched two of the Dodgers' seven hits in the game and stole his third base of the campaign in the fourth inning. Pollock subsequently attempted to score on a Zach McKinstry groundout but was thrown out at the plate. Pollock has enjoyed a standout July, slashing .348/.416/.739 with seven homers, 11 RBI and 11 runs over 20 games.