How I Narrowly Averted Becoming A Multi-Millionaire

The ability to bring those products to life in a way that only animation can, which is traditionally very hard to do. For instance, if you’re going to showcase products that have some sort of functionality, let’s say how the internal mechanism of a vacuum works, or the compression of a shoes sole while its in mid-run, or how a reclining chair tilts and cantilevers. Breaking any of these apart while it’s still moving, still working, and then bringing it back together, with special effects, overlays, and at the same time it looks entirely photo-real. That’s something that you can only do using CGI. You can attempt to do it in the physical world, but the costs are so enormous. That’s just completely out of touch for most companies that utilize more traditional techniques.