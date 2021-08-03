How I Narrowly Averted Becoming A Multi-Millionaire
If you do the math — average Ivy-League 1988 graduate getting an average job and buying an average home after the average amount of time of living in an apartment with his or her average partner, and that home appreciated the average percentage from say 1996 to 2021 — it would be damn near impossible to have averted becoming a multi-millionaire and printing $100 bills from your basement. I mean, honestly, someone would have to go out of his way to avoid being filthy rich with some modest real estate during that time plus thirty-three years of a 401K packed with ETFs — right?thriveglobal.com
