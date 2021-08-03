Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dave Roberts: Dodgers Learning Through Experience That Opponents Have More Intensity Against Defending World Series Champion

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2020 World Series to end the franchise's drought that spanned 32 years, they did more than earn a trophy and rings — they also put a target on their back for this season. I wouldn't say it's a bigger challenge, but you don't know until you know," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of going through a season as a defending champion.

www.dailydodgers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBTrue Blue LA

Dodgers notes: Dave Roberts, trade deadline, Clayton Kershaw, Chris Taylor

Without getting into specifics on particular players mentioned, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that his communications with the front office take on a bit of a different tone this week, given that the trade deadline is Friday at 1 p.m. PT. “It’s different in the content,” Roberts said. “But...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Has Return Date for Clayton Kershaw Circled on Calendar

Clayton Kershaw could be back on the mound sooner, rather than later. According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Kershaw is in line to start next Saturday against the Angels. If all goes according to plan. First, Kershaw needs to throw one more session in a controlled environment this weekend. Roberts...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Updates: Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin Shut Down

The Los Angeles Dodgers made it clear they would take a cautious approach with Clayton Kershaw after he was placed on the 10-day injured list because of left forearm inflammation and forecasted a likely return in August. That was taking shape to be this weekend for the Freeway Series, but...
MLBNBC Sports

Roberts, Dodgers 'pissed off' after controversial loss to Giants

A chaotic series ended Thursday night at Dodger Stadium with the Giants mounting a four-run comeback in the ninth inning to stun the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 and take three out of four from their National League West rival. The ninth inning was filled with pandemonium and a number of...
MLBInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Dodgers’ Dave Roberts reaffirms he is not contemplating change at closer

LOS ANGELES — Before the season started, both Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said the same thing. “I think we are the best version of ourselves when it’s Kenley (Jansen in the closer role),” Friedman said, even though the Dodgers won the 2020 World Series with Jansen moved out of the closer role.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dave Roberts calls out Dodgers fans for booing Kenley Jansen

After Kenley Jansen was booed off the field Wednesday night, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called out Dodgers fans for it. With a win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers would have pulled even with their chief rival for the lead in the NL West. But closer Kenley Jansen blew a 2-1 lead in the ninth inning, surrendering a two-run homer to Wilmer Flores before recording an out.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Dave Roberts goes off after clear blown call during Kenley collapse

The Dodgers were one out away from a crucial, series-splitting victory against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night. Spoiler alert? They got that out. The downside? It wasn’t called, and Darin Ruf’s obvious swing became the latest flashpoint in a somewhat-spiraling season. Dave Roberts chose to play aggressive baseball...

Comments / 0

Community Policy