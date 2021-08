While the return to live music and shows is exciting, there is a need for caution. Just ask Garth Brooks. The country music star has encouraged fans to have ‘patience’ and be ‘over-the-top careful’ as shows return during the pandemic. The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour has been selling out stadiums across the country. With the Delta variant of COVID-19 running rampant across much of the United States, the fight against the virus is just as serious as it has ever been.