Henry County, GA

Henry County issues Local State of Emergency due to more COVID cases

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenry County Commission Chair Carlotta Harrell and the Henry County Board of Commissioners issued a local State of Emergency at this morning’s regular BOC meeting in light of the alarming number of new positive COVID cases in Henry County. The local state of emergency is in effect for sixty days, subject to future extensions.

