St Paul (KROC AM News) - Minnesota is offering a $100 gift card to anyone 12 and older who gets their first Covid shot by Aug. 15. Gov. Tim Walz made the announcement Thursday in hopes of increasing the state’s vaccination rate that has stalled in recent weeks. Walz had hoped the state would reach the 70-percent vaccination threshold by the 4th of July but at last report, it was still below that figure.