Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

BTS Spends 19th Week Atop Artist 100 Chart, The Kid LAROI Hits Top 10

By Xander Zellner
Billboard
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS spends a 19th week atop the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Aug. 7), extending the South Korean septet's record for the most weeks at No. 1 among duos or groups since the chart began in 2014, thanks to the continued success of the act's hit singles "Butter" and "Permission to Dance."

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kid Laroi#Dance#South Korean#The Artist 100#Mrc Data#Billboardcharts#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Halsey unveils fourth studio album

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power set for Aug 27th. On August 27th, Capitol Records will release Halsey’s fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. She unveiled the album’s cover art at The Met Fifth Avenue in New York City this week. Halsey penned...
MusicBillboard

Billie Eilish Brings 'Male Fantasy' to the Bedroom for Vevo Live Performance: Watch

Billie Eilish strips down "Male Fantasy" for a new Vevo Live performance in support of her latest LP Happier Than Ever. The pop star performed the album's closer in an intimate bedroom setting, where the singer, wearing a white cutout sweater and blue dress, planted herself at the edge of a golden bed. Her brother and hitmaker-in-crime Finneas accompanied her on acoustic guitar from a different corner of the room.
Theater & DancePosted by
Variety

Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber and BTS Shake Up Top of the Songs Chart

After several static weeks without much change at the top of the songs chart, the teaming of the Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber has stepped up to shake things up a bit, as has BTS. The Laroi/Bieber collaboration “Stay” debuted at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone songs chart, followed by another new entry, BTS’ “Permission to Dance,” at No. 2. Things didn’t look much different than they have on the Rolling Stone album chart, though, as Olivia Rodrigo enjoyed yet another week at No. 1 with “Sour,” and the highest debuting album was Vince Staples’ self-titled album at No. 19. In...
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Official: Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ Marks Her Highest Hot 100 Debut To Date

Normani‘s latest single, ‘Wild Side,’ can now be found on the upper side of the Billboard Hot 100. The first official single from Normani’s yet-titled debut solo album, ‘Wild’ has had industry critics, fellow celebs, and fans going just that since it came roaring onto the net July 16. Powered by a high octane, Tanu Muino-directed music video (seen above), chatter around the cut and its accompanying clip not only pushed the song to the top of digital sales charts but also helped it fare well on streaming tallies.
MusicBillboard

BTS' 'Butter' Tops Songs of the Summer Chart, Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits' Debuts

The 20-position Songs of the Summer heat index tracks the most popular titles based on cumulative performance on the weekly streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Hot 100 from Memorial Day through Labor Day (this year encompassing charts dated June 12 through Sept. 11). At the end of the season, the top song of the summer will be revealed.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

The Kid Laroi Taps Polo G, Stunna Gambino for ‘Not Sober’ Music Video

The Kid Laroi has released a music video for his new track “Not Sober,” featuring Polo G and Stunna Gambino. The song comes off the singer’s new EP, F*uck Love (Over You), which is out now. In the video, directed by Steve Cannon, Polo G and Stunna Gambino join The Kid Laroi on a Los Angeles rooftop and outside an apartment building to offer their verses. F*uck Love (Over You) also includes The Kid Laroi’s recent collaboration with Justin Bieber, “Stay,” which got a music video directed by Colin Tilley. The Kid Laroi earned his first Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart with “Stay,” which was co-written by Charlie Puth and Blake Slatkin (24kgoldn’s “Mood”), among others. Earlier this month, Bieber made a surprise appearance in Vegas, taking the stage for an impromptu performance at the opening of the h.Wood Group’s new supper club Delilah, located inside the Wynn Hotel. During his set he asked The Kid Laroi to join him onstage for a rendition of “Stay.” F*uck Love (Over You) is the third and final installment in The Kid Laroi’s recent series of EPs, which has also included F*ck Love and F*ck Love (Savage).
CelebritiesKXLY

Taylor Swift tops Billboard’s highest-paid musicians of 2020 list

Taylor Swift has topped Billboard’s highest-paid musicians of 2020 list. Following a year with a lack of live shows due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 31-year-old superstar singer returned to the US Money Makers list with an estimated $23.8 million, but it is a decrease from the $99.6 million when she was last on the list in 2018.
Theater & Dance95.5 FM WIFC

Ed Sheeran thanks BTS fans for his latest ‘Billboard’ chart milestone

If you think Ed Sheeran isn’t aware of his chart milestones, think again. On Instagram, he’s posted a special “thank you” for his latest one. Ed co-wrote the new BTS single “Permission to Dance,” which blasted in at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 a few days ago. He posted a screenshot of the chart and captioned it, “My 4th billboard #1 as a writer, thank you @bts.bighitofficial and your wonderful fan base for making this happen. Have a great week x.”
Theater & DanceInternational Business Times

BTS' 'Permission To Dance' Ranks No. 1 On Billboard, Replaces 'Butter'

South Korean boy band BTS has gracefully replaced its own No. 1 song, “Butter,” at the Billboard Hot 100 chart with another hit -- “Permission to Dance.”. The latest track officially debuted at No. 1 on this week’s Hot 100, while “Butter” bowed to the seventh spot in the charts after seven weeks in the lead, Billboard said.
CelebritiesBillboard

Why The Kid LAROI Is Already Trying to 'Forget About' the Success of 'Stay'

The Australian-born singer-rapper's new EP, 'F*ck Love 3,' arrives on Friday. This Saturday, The Kid LAROI’s debut mixtape, F*ck Love, celebrates its one-year anniversary. The project debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, which subsequently led to the Australian rapper-singer “jumping around the house all f--king day” in a combination of excitement and shock, as he told Billboard last fall. It’s the kind of accomplishment that has become increasingly familiar to LAROI in the time since, though has seemingly lost its shine over the past year — so much so, in fact, that he’s already trying to put the recent news of “Stay” debuting at No. 3 on the Hot 100 in the rearview mirror.
MusicPosted by
IBTimes

BTS' 'Butter' Back At No. 1 At Billboard Hot 100

Just a week after “Butter” made way for BTS’ new hit, “Permission to dance” to take on the No. 1 spot at Billboard Hot 100, the energetic song is back on top. On Monday, Billboard announced that the BTS’ smash hit, “Butter” reclaimed the No. 1 spot after it went down to No. 7 in the past week.
CelebritiesPosted by
MassLive.com

Taylor Swift pulls re-recorded album from award consideration

Taylor Swift has pulled the re-recorded version of her 2009 album “Fearless” from consideration for any awards. “After careful consideration, Taylor Swift will not be submitting “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” in any category at this year’s upcoming Grammy and CMA Awards,” a Republic Records representative stated. “Fearless has already won four Grammys, including Album of the Year, as well as the CMA Award for Album of the Year in 2009/2010 and remains the most awarded country album of all time.”
Theater & DanceNew Haven Register

RS Charts: The Kid Laroi Holds at Number One With 'Stay'

The Kid Laroi’s “Stay” spent a second week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. The single, which features a verse from Justin Bieber, amassed 25.3 million streams, down slightly from 30.8 million during launch week. BTS’ “Permission to Dance,” co-written by Ed Sheeran, fell to...
Theater & DanceNME

BTS to make BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge debut next week

K-pop superstars BTS are set to make their debut appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge radio show next week. On July 22, BBC Radio 1 shared on Twitter that the boyband will be making their first-ever appearance on the popular Live Lounge programme on Tuesday, July 27 at 12:00pm BST. The group are set to perform their latest single ‘Permission to Dance’, which recently made its debut at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100.
Theater & DanceNME

Listen to BTS’ funky R&B remix of ‘Permission to Dance’

K-pop boyband BTS have released a brand-new R&B remix of their latest single ‘Permission to Dance’. Big Hit Music announced via fan community site Weverse that the synth-heavy remix is “a song with a distinct 1990’s sensibility”. It also shared that the new remix was prepared to express its gratitude towards fans for their love and support for BTS’ music.
Theater & DanceForbes

BTS Land A Historic New Hit On Billboard’s Streaming Chart

BTS rule over the Hot 100 this week for the fifth time in their tenure as one of the biggest bands in the world, as their latest release “Permission to Dance” debuts atop the tally. The set was a massive hit from the moment it arrived, and now it has started appearing on a number of Billboard lists, making history on many of them simply by finding space at all.
Los Angeles, CAflaunt.com

The Kid LAROI | The Next Chapter Reads Lift Off

Every performer has different ways of calming their anxieties before putting on a show. Whether it’s trilling notes on the roof of their mouth, calisthenics, phoning mom, or consulting a good luck charm, there’s really no escaping the pre-show jitters and their need for soothing. For Sydney-raised Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, or The Kid LAROI, the remedy is a cup of throat coat herbal tea and a ball pit a la a McDonald’s play palace. Sitting amongst the garishly colored plastic balls, LAROI is able to breathe calmly. The ball bath is a welcome escape from the overwhelming success for LAROI that amassed almost overnight during this recent year, and fittingly, jumping headfirst into the rainbow-colored kiddie pool parallels the youthfulness and liberty that the artist exudes in his lyrics and music videos.

Comments / 0

Community Policy