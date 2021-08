For the love of music! Blake Shelton is releasing his “surprise” wedding song, which he wrote for wife Gwen Stefani and originally performed at their July nuptials. “As soon as I knew that that’s what we were going to do, [writing our own vows], I started trying to write a song because that’s kind of the opposite of what she would have expected me to do,” Shelton, 45, said during the Thursday, July 29, episode of the Storme Warren Show on SiriusXM’s The HighwayCause. “I’m to the point where I just don’t write that many songs anymore. It’s just like pulling teeth for me and something she’s always on my case about.”