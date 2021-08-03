Deshaun Watson Misses Texans Practice, No Explanation from Head Coach

The Deshaun Watson saga took an interesting turn in Houston Texans' training camp Tuesday.

The former Clemson star quarterback, who demanded a trade in the offseason and has more than 20 women accusing him of sexual assault and sexual harassment in a civil lawsuit, wasn't at practice.

Despite going through workouts during the first week of training camp and even filling in a little at safety, Watson was nowhere to be found during the first day of full pads.

And head coach David Culley offered little explanation as to the unhappy QB's absence.

"Nothing new on Deshaun," Cully initially responded when asked about Watson after Tuesday's practice.

He added that the Texans "make decisions every day based on what’s best for our football team. I'm going to leave it at that.”

And that he did, leaving the rest up to speculation. Is Watson about to be traded? Is there something new involving the lawsuits or the Houston police's and NFL's investigation into the claims?

Or is Watson banged up? NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that there's a lingering injury, but Watson has been out there every other day of practice.

He also reportedly had an ankle attended to during Monday's practice, but injuries are so routine, if it was a day off to rest, why wouldn't Culley share that information?

Maybe it's an excused or expected absence? Then again, Culley wouldn't need to be so vague.

Despite wanting out of Houston, Watson showed up at the team's training camp to avoid a $50,000 a day fine. He's been going through workouts lightly since practice began, and there's not much reason to believe he'll play in Week 1 for the Texans, who signed multiple QBs and even drafted one during the offseason, at this point.

Tuesday's absence enhances that speculation.

