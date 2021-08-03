Gatemen knocked out of playoffs

Harrison went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 12-3 win over the Rangers. The veteran utility player took Demarcus Evans deep in the fifth inning, capping the scoring on the day for the A's and giving Harrison his seventh homer of the year. He had gone just 2-for-16 through his first four games with Oakland since coming over at the trade deadline, but his .294/.366/.434 slash line in 90 games for Washington prior to the trade suggested he wouldn't take long to get going in his new uniform.