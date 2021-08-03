Cancel
Baseball

Gatemen knocked out of playoffs

By Barrett Hodgson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJournalist Barrett Hodgson, a beat writer for the Wareham Gatemen, is a guest contributor to Wareham Week. The Wareham Gatemen visited the Cotuit Kettleers on July 30 in what was virtually a must-win game. The Gatemen fought hard and went into the eighth tied 5-5 but ended up losing 12-5. The back and forth contest ended in a massive collapse by the pitching staff. The seven-run eighth featured a deep home run, courtesy of Nathan Martorella (Cal Berkeley). The loss for Wareham made it nearly impossible to make the postseason because Cotuit and Falmouth moved three games ahead of them in the standings.

