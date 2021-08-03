Fredrick “Fritz” Howard Moran, age 84, of Albert Lea, passed away on July 31, 2021. Fritz was born on June 13, 1937 to Joseph and Hannah (Hummel) Moran in Brownsville, MN. He retired from Land O’Lakes after working there for 40 years. Fred was an avid hunter, fisherman, singer and reader, especially reading western novels. Fritz also enjoyed riding his bicycle. Every year, he would participate in the Freeborn County bike-a-thon for American Cancer Society for over 40 years.