Warriors Unveil 2021-22 Warriors Origins Jersey, Presented by Rakuten, Ahead of 75th Anniversary Season
The Golden State Warriors have unveiled their Warriors Origins jersey, presented by Rakuten, which will serve as the team’s 2021-22 Classic Edition uniform. The Warriors Origins jersey is a modern-era spin on the team’s 1961-62 road uniform, the 16th and final season that the team played in Philadelphia prior to the team’s move to the West Coast the following season. Additionally, the Warriors unveiled a new 75th anniversary logo today in celebration, which will be featured throughout the 2021-22 NBA season.www.nba.com
