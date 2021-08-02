Cancel
Florida State

‘No signs of plateauing’ in Florida’s COVID cases as DeSantis refuses to mandate masks

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, Florida reported more than 21,000 cases in a single day — its highest one day total since the start of the pandemic. The CDC says schools should require masks as they reopen. But Florida governor Ron DeSantis said he will block efforts to require masks. Dr. Murtaza Akhter, an emergency physician at Kendall Regional Medical Center in Miami, joins Judy Woodruff to discuss.

