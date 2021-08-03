Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Rep. Bush urges the White House to buy Congress time on an eviction moratorium

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrea Mitchell is joined by Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-MO), who has been sleeping on the steps of the Capitol to protest the end of the pandemic eviction moratorium. “I have to speak up and speak out,” says Rep. Bush. “This is us being inconvenienced temporarily, but we are talking about people who will have to live this way if we don’t do better.” Rep. Bush urges the White House to extend the extend the moratorium through executive action, even if it get struck down, to buy Congress time as millions face imminent eviction.Aug. 3, 2021.

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moratorium#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Related
U.S. Politicsgoldrushcam.com

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Statement on White House Action on Eviction Moratorium Says I Am Pleased the President Is Urging the States and Municipalities to Distribute the $46.5 Billion That Congress Allocated

August 3, 2021 - Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the White House made its statement on its next steps to prevent evictions:. “The Administration’s statement that they will be taking action to find legal authority by the CDC or other authorities to extend the moratorium is welcome. For the good of families on the verge of eviction, my Democratic House colleagues and I are hopeful that this initiative to extend the moratorium will be successful as soon as possible.
Congress & CourtsTimes-Herald

Rep. Bush vows to focus attention on evictions

Missouri Rep. Cori Bush says she will continue to call on the Biden administration to act on its own to extend the eviction moratorium. She and supporters are camping outside the US Capitol to bring attention to the issue. (Aug. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
Congress & Courtsswiowanewssource.com

Rep. Bush camps out at Capitol, protests evictions

Missouri Democratic Rep. Cori Bush continued camping outside the U.S. Capitol Monday, calling for an extension of the nation's eviction moratorium. An estimated 3.6 million Americans are at risk of eviction, some as soon as Monday. (Aug. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Scoop: White House official, Pelosi aide test positive for COVID

A White House official and a staff member for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) have both tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the same reception last week, officials confirmed to Axios. Why it matters: While both individuals are vaccinated and mildly symptomatic, they illustrate how Americans inoculated against the coronavirus...
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
FOX2Now

White House praises Rep. Cori Bush on eviction awareness, more work needed for long-term solution

ST. LOUIS- The debate over whether to revive the moratorium on evictions during the pandemic was deeply personal for Missouri congresswoman Cori Bush. Roughly two decades ago, she lived in a Ford Explorer with her two children after being evicted. That experience led the Democrat to camp outside the U.S. Capitol to pressure President Joe Biden and Congress to act. She won. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new eviction moratorium that will last until Oct. 3.
Congress & CourtsBirmingham Star

For Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, the Eviction Fight Is Personal

WASHINGTON - Roughly two decades before she was elected to Congress, Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri lived in a Ford Explorer with her then-husband and two young children after the family had been evicted from their rental home. So for Bush, a first-term Democrat from St. Louis, the debate over...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

‘Something has to change’: GOP Sen. Graham and Democratic Rep. Cuellar urge Biden to tap Jeh Johnson or someone similar for border czar

Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar and Republican Sen. Lindsey O. Graham are teaming up to urge the White House to name former homeland security secretary Jeh Johnson or someone with similar credentials to coordinate efforts to combat the influx of migrants to the southern border — a fresh signal of frustration with President Biden’s strategy among prominent lawmakers.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ronny Jackson, former White House doctor, predicts Biden will resign

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), the controversial former White House physician, said on Thursday that he believed President Biden would resign because of his limited cognitive abilities. During an episode of Fox’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity criticized responses Biden gave during a CNN town hall the day before, calling some “completely...
Presidential Electionnickiswift.com

The Truth About Barbra Streisand And Donald Trump

Barbra Streisand is known for her strong opinions, and she's never shied away from sharing her feelings about former President Donald Trump. Streisand has been an active Democratic political fundraiser since the '60s, and the EGOT winner took part in a virtual concert in 2020 that raised $760,000 for then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, per Deadline. And a 2020 New York Times feature about the legendary singer and actress noted that she raised money for every Democratic presidential candidate since John F. Kennedy.
Congress & CourtsGovExec.com

Kamala Harris Knows She’s Trapped

“I think it’s okay if we shake hands,” Kamala Harris told me last week. The vice president came out from behind her West Wing desk to greet me, her eyes smiling above her face mask. The last time I was in this particular office, the occupant was Mike Pence. And had it not been for a few state election officials who withstood the pressure to ignore the results, Harris’s desk would still belong to him.

Comments / 1

Community Policy