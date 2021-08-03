Rep. Bush urges the White House to buy Congress time on an eviction moratorium

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-MO), who has been sleeping on the steps of the Capitol to protest the end of the pandemic eviction moratorium. “I have to speak up and speak out,” says Rep. Bush. “This is us being inconvenienced temporarily, but we are talking about people who will have to live this way if we don’t do better.” Rep. Bush urges the White House to extend the extend the moratorium through executive action, even if it get struck down, to buy Congress time as millions face imminent eviction.Aug. 3, 2021.