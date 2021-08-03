Cancel
Stephen Curry contract breakdown: How much will the Warriors star be making per year?

By Edward Sutelan
Sporting News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Curry is going to be staying in a Warriors' uniform for a while. Marc Stein reported on Monday that the point guard had signed to a four-year, $215 million extension with Golden State that will keep him in blue and gold through the end of the 2025-26 season. Curry has already been the league's highest-paid player since the 2017-18 season, according to ESPN, and this extension should keep him in that position for a few more seasons.

